Making any decision without having all of the necessary information is an easy way to make bad decisions. How can you effectively know what to improve or what should stay the same without asking the people who deal with those issues every day? The answer is you can’t.
It is clear that Glynn County officials realize that as well. That’s why the county is asking residents to take a citizen survey that will influence the county government’s decision-making.
According to the county, the questions on the survey will revolve around the quality of county services, quality of life, quality of infrastructure and county buildings, and thoughts on civic engagement and public outreach. If there is something that is not covered by a question, there will be a part where citizens can write in their concerns.
The results of the survey — answers to the questions and write-in concerns — will be published once the survey period ends and also given to the county commission. Officials also said answers will remain confidential. The survey can be found online at glynncounty.org/citizensurvey and will be up until Feb. 15.
This survey is a good idea for a number of reasons. First, while the county is pretty good about holding town halls on big issues, not every issue can be covered in such a manner without a meeting going too many hours to be productive. It’s not really a forum that serves getting into the minutia of a problem.
Second, it allows for people who may not otherwise be available to go to a town hall to participate. Between family, school and job responsibilities, not everyone has the ability to carve out a couple of hours to go to a town hall. A survey that can be administered easily online is more accessible for citizens and guarantees more responses needed for such a survey to be a more accurate account of what people think.
Third, the confidentiality of the process allows for people to be completely honest about what they think. There is no need to hold back for fear of reprisal from someone who is upset about what you said.
This isn’t the first time the county has done such a survey. They did one in 2017 with 1,250 responding. That survey helped shape the county’s comprehensive plan.
We’d like to see even more participation this time. We encourage everyone to visit the county’s website and let their opinions be known.
The only way officials know something isn’t working is if we tell them. This is our chance to give the county your opinion of a wide range of topics. Let’s take advantage of that opportunity.