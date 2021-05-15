On this National Peace Officers Memorial Day, we join Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr in remembering the men and women in blue who have fallen in the line of duty, and we honor the brave souls who make up that thin blue line today.
“I want to make one thing absolutely clear,” Gov. Kemp proclaimed this week. “In Georgia, we will always back the blue.”
Don’t kid yourself, though. The thin blue line is shrinking, more so in some parts of the nation than others. Even more alarming is the disturbing persistence of those who want to erase it or smear the line to a point to where it’s barely discernible. Politicians dwelling in a world of fantasy are replacing parts of the line with the resurrection of social programs that have repeatedly failed in the past.
Atlanta is a perfect example of this. Crime is up in the Georgia capital and had it not been for the intervention of Gov. Kemp and the National Guard troops he activated last year, those residing in the city today might have gotten a taste of what their forebears experienced when federal troops torched the city during the American Civil War.
Enforcement of the law is a dangerous and often thankless job. The toll reflects it. One of the deadliest years for police ended in 2020 with 304 deaths, according to the Fraternal Order of Police. Before the arrival of January, 286 had lost their lives in the line of the duty, including those deliberately ambushed.
Another 18 succumbed to COVID-19. Unlike many civilian jobs, police are unable to work from home and are exposed daily to potential carriers of the sometimes deadly virus.
Other than serving in the military, no other profession is packed with greater risks of injury or death. The lives of city and county beat cops, state patrol and investigative personnel, and the men and women in federal policing agencies are in jeopardy from the moment they leave the house to the moment they return.
Not many are willing to accept that level of risk, and it shows. Police departments everywhere are having a difficult time filling their employment rosters. Many are understaffed, which only adds to the danger faced by the dedicated few committed to our protection.
State Attorney General Carr summed up the sentiments of many in this statement released during National Police Week: “I want to communicate to the families, colleagues and friends of the fallen that we will never forget or take lightly their sacrifice for our public’s safety.”
All remain in our prayers.