Weekends are usually pretty busy in the Golden Isles. There are usually a myriad of events and other activities that peak people’s interest. Our focus this Saturday, though, will be in Macon. That is where the Glynn Academy girls basketball team will look to wrap up an incredible season in the Class 6A state championship game against Forest Park.
The game tips off at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Macon Centreplex. If records and rankings are any indication, it is shaping up to be an entertaining contest.
The Terrors have lived up to their nickname on the hardwood this season, amassing a 26-4 overall record. Glynn went undefeated in Region 2-6A play and swept the region tournament to win the championship and a No. 1 seed for the state tournament.
The playoffs have brought similar results with the Terrors winning by double digits in each round. Glynn’s stingy defense that allowed only around 35 points per game in the regular season has become even stingier in the playoffs, allowing only 33 points per game. Glynn’s also been producing on the offensive end of the floor, averaging more than 56 points per game in the playoffs.
Their opponent Saturday will present a tough challenge. Forest Park is 26-6 on the season, and much like Glynn, has breezed through its first four games of the tournament, including holding two opponents to under 30 points.
It will be a showdown between two of the best girls hoops teams in the state. That’s why it is important for the community to help out any way it can.
We encourage those who can to make the trip to Macon to support the Terrors in their quest for a state title. Players told The News this week how much having a spirited crowd helps them on the court. Let’s give them all the inspiration we can.
As of Wednesday, there were still spaces available on two spirit buses that are making the trip up to Macon at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Spirit Bus tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the school’s front office. That doesn’t include game tickets, which costs $15.
If you can’t go to Macon but still want to show your support, a send-off for the team is scheduled for 10 a.m. today. The squad will get onto buses on campus on Mansfield Street.
The travel route will be north on Albany to Gloucester, to Bay Street and then onto U.S. 341. Let’s give them a grand send-off so that they know the community is behind them.
Good luck to the Terrors on Saturday. Win or lose, we are proud of the season they have put together.