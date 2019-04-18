Human trafficking is a horrific crime that people don’t like to think about. But make no mistake, it is happening in the shadows.
The same technology that has made the world infinitely smaller allows victims to be groomed through social media apps and brought into a nightmare we can’t even imagine.
Despite the appalling nature of human trafficking, there are a disturbing lack of places like House of Hope in the state. The faith-based nonprofit organization takes in victims of sex trafficking and provides them with a home and therapeutic services so victims between the ages of 12 and 17 can begin the healing process.
Only 33 beds of this kind exist in Georgia, and six of them are located in Glynn County at House of Hope.
“It’s one of the largest problems in the state of Georgia, and they do not have any beds other than ours in the coastal region,” House of Hope founder Darcelle Burandt recently told The News.
House of Hope is a unique facility in the way the nonprofit pairs a home-like atmosphere with mental health care services.
The services offered by House of Hope play a key role in saving more than just one person. There is a trickle-down effect where sex trafficking victims are groomed to recruit more victims. Rescuing one girl from their cruel world in turn could save half a dozen more who never get recruited in the first place.
Places like House of Hope need help from the community to support their worthy cause. House of Hope currently has a new program called Adopt for Hope, where donors can pledge monthly donations or different amounts to support the house’s operating costs.
Burandt said House of Hope needs to raise at least $15,000 a month during its first year of operation while the nonprofit works on getting grants and foundation support in place.
The girls that House of Hope rescue need a place where they can heal and become whole again. We encourage everyone to give back to House of Hope — whether it’s through monetary donations, volunteer opportunities or providing needed items and meals — so that they can continue their mission and bring help and hope to a group of young girls in desperate need of both.