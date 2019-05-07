History is not hard to find in Glynn County. There are obvious areas like Oak Grove Cemetery and Fort Frederica, but history can also be found in places that wouldn’t immediately jump to one’s mind.
A big part of the history in Brunswick can be found in its neighborhoods. The city gets a lot of its unique character from the homes and neighborhoods that have been around for decades. Riding or walking through Brunswick’s Old Town neighborhood is in many ways like stepping back in time with the architecture of the homes.
That’s why the work of the Brunswick Historic Preservation Board is important in our area. Old Town was added to the National Register of Historic Places as a historic district in 1979. With preservation in mind, the city commission established the preservation board in 1999.
That designation means home and building owners in Old Town are required to obtain a certificate of appropriateness from the preservation board in order to make exterior changes to a structure. The board also helps homeowners with preservation efforts.
“The preservation board works to increase overall awareness for property owners and residents within the historic district,” said City Planner John Hunter. “They’re not here just to be a regulatory body to tell you what you can and cannot do. They’re also a resource.”
We appreciate the work the preservation board does to help maintain the character of the Old Town neighborhood.
Its uniqueness is a huge asset for the city. The neighborhood has a timeless appeal that we hope never goes away.
In that vein, the preservation board has a series of events planned for National Historic Preservation Month in May. You can show your support for preservation by testing your knowledge of Brunswick history at Trivia Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Tipsy McSway’s in downtown Brunswick or participating in the Sunday Funday Preservation Pedal, a bicycling tour of Old Town, from 1 to 3 p.m. May 19.
We encourage everyone who is able to join the board in celebrating Brunswick’s past by helping preserve its stories for future generations.