“Sorry, but your order has not arrived yet.”
That likely will be a common refrain in the weeks and months ahead. Consumers can blame it on the inability of the nation’s ports and transportation system, for whatever reason or reasons, to timely unload goods from ships.
Even when they are unloaded, there are other crimps in the route between the port of arrival and place of destination. Goods waiting to be off-loaded in the California ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, where 40% of the country’s imports enter, can take as long as 45 days to reach their target. The rail system and trucking industry are not always able to move goods fast enough to satisfy demand.
Whose fault is it? Pick one. Each link in the supply chain is pointing the finger at the other. The trucking industry is pointing the finger at port terminals, and the port terminals say it’s the fault of shipping companies. Retailers staring at empty shelves, meanwhile, blame it on both.
Now, here come the politicians, men and women who eagerly jump at any chance to exploit an inconvenience that disturbs consumers, tomorrow’s voters.
Republicans claim the president and his party have gummed up the works with new policies and a batch of rules and regulations. They are the party in power, Republicans are reminding the nation, owning majorities in the House and Senate. The party also occupies the White House.
Democrats blame it on COVID-19 and greed. Shipping companies are racking up record profits, they note. Supply and demand also are creating a hefty mark-up on consumer prices as retailers find themselves paying more for delivered products.
Here’s a novel idea: get the two parties working together to relieve the nation of this economic gut punch. This is normally the busiest shopping season of the year. It can make or break a business teetering on collapse during a pandemic that has encouraged shoppers to stay home.
Employees and local governments are affected too. Along with the fate of retailers are jobs, paychecks, and cities and counties that rely on the generation of sales taxes. A shortage of goods leads to a shortage of sales and a reduction in the number of jobs and government revenue.
Rest assured, none of these issues can or will be resolved with meaningless political rhetoric. This community, this state and this nation need action, and they need it now.
Unless kinks in the supply chain are eliminated, what the nation is experiencing today could become more than an economic crisis in the future. It could become a major national security issue.