Most people have likely heard the phrase “sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants” or some derivation of it in their lifetime. The phrase was written by Louis Brandeis in 1913 for Harper’s Weekly, three years before he joined the Supreme Court as an associate justice.
Brandeis was a titan in the legal circles of the late 1800s and early 1900s. He wrote a paper in 1890 that essentially created the modern right to privacy and popularized the use of expert testimony in his arguments.
His career is stunning when you look at the role he had in shaping our modern society. Even a century later, a lot of it still resonates with today’s world. That especially includes his views on transparency in the government.
This week, March 12 through March 18, is Sunshine Week — an effort launched in 2005 to promote open government and to shine a light into the darkness of government secrecy. Thursday also marks Freedom of Information Day, which is usually held on the birthday of America’s fourth president, James Madison, to honor the “Father of the Constitution” who helped ensure such rights as freedom of speech and freedom of the press.
The role of the government is to serve the best interests of its citizens. The people who work in the government making the big decisions are usually elected or put into a position of power by people who are elected. It only makes sense that all government entities should be as transparent as possible so that the people can see what goes into the decisions their leaders make.
If there is no oversight, however, you can be sure someone will try to cut corners. That is where The News comes in, to make sure no shortcuts are taken.
Part of our mission is to make sure the community knows what’s going on in local and state government. Our staff does its best to report on the comings and goings of all of our government institutions, no matter the meeting or the length. We also make sure that government entities give the required notices before holding any meetings.
In January 2022, the city commission planned to hold a retreat on Jekyll Island. The city failed to give 24 hours notice of such meeting. When The News brought that to the city’s attention, the retreat was changed to an educational session for the two newly elected leaders.
What Brandeis wrote in 1913 is still very true today. Whether intentional or unintentional, governments will test the limits of what they can get away with. It’s our responsibility to make sure their decision-making is on full display for everyone to see. It’s a responsibility we don’t take lightly.