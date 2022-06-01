Right now the happiest people in America are most likely elementary, middle and high school students. That could be true for any day of the year, but it is especially true now as we enter the summer months. After a grueling school year, the students — as well as our hard-working teachers, administrators and school support staff — have earned their summer break.
Of course summer break presents parents with a few issues, starting with what to do with students who now have an exponential amount of free time. That is also connected with another issue that students will face once they go back to school in the fall — summer learning loss.
One study published in the American Educational Research Journal estimates that the average student loses 17% to 34% of what was learned during the school year over the summer. Students who lose what they learn in one summer are also more likely to have learning loss issues in subsequent summers.
How can parents and guardians help combat this issue with their children and teens? Luckily there are a variety of ways to not only make sure students retain what they learned, but also have fun.
One option is the variety of programs offered by Marshes of Glynn Libraries. Both the Brunswick and St. Simons Island libraries offer a variety of summer programs for students from teen robotics camps to other programs that are designed to be both fun and educational. You can find a full list of activities at www.moglibraries.org/summer-reading-program/.
The library isn’t the only place offering summer activities. There are a variety of academic and athletic camps that may be of interest to students of all ages. Take a look around to see if there is one that fits something your child or teen might enjoy.
Students who are old enough might benefit from picking up a summer job where they get to learn new skills that will be useful when they enter the workforce on a more permanent basis in the future.
There are also other, everyday activities that can help students from falling behind over the summer. Reading every day, even for just 20 minutes, is a great way to help students continue to learn over the summer.
The importance of literacy, especially in young children, has been shown time and time again in studies. Students who aren’t reading at their grade level by the time they reach the third grade are more likely to drop out of school. It can also be turned into something the whole family does at a designated time of day.
The summer should be a fun time for students of all ages, but there is still plenty of fun that can be had without giving up what students spent all year learning. Taking some time this summer to reinforce those lessons is a worthwhile investment.