It is not officially the dog days of summer yet — a period of time technically reserved from July 3 to Aug. 11, according to Farmers’ Almanac. With triple-digit temperatures possible this week, it will certainly feel like it.
Even though we are not out of June just yet, it seems like there are some youths who have already sought out destructive ways to quell their summer boredom.
The News’ tri-weekly CrimeScene feature has reported on a few incidents of younger people causing problems this summer. In the June 18 edition, there was a report of a group of kids who shot up a mobile home with BB guns.
The mobile home’s landlord caught the incident on security footage and posted it on Facebook. Two fathers stepped forward after the video was posted, and a police report was filed.
A police report published in the June 11 CrimeScene included an incident of teenagers firing paintball guns at each other from moving vehicles. While the cops were on the lookout for the shenanigans, those responsible managed to slip away.
It is inevitable that boredom will find anyone if they have enough free time. That is doubly true for kids and teens during the summer when they are free from the rigid schedule of school. Boredom can lead kids and teens to make knuckleheaded decisions such as shooting up a mobile home with BB guns and having a paintball fight on public roadways.
Those who participated in these two incidents should be properly disciplined for their actions — be it by their parents or guardians, or by the juvenile court. These acts should also serve as a reminder for all about the importance of making sure kids and teens have constructive activities to do before school starts.
Summer is a great time to help them expand their horizons or build on what they have learned in school. This can be done in a variety of ways, but it’s hard to beat taking advantage of the programs by some of our local organizations.
You can also use the summer days to learn about the area’s rich history. The Brunswick High football team used the Juneteenth holiday to help teach its players about the history and culture of Africans who were brought here on slave ships.
The upcoming Independence Day holiday is a great chance to educate our youth on the Isles’ connection to Colonial America and the American Revolution.
Let’s find ways to help keep kids and teens engaged this summer instead of causing headaches for residents and police.