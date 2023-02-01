It takes a special person to choose to serve in the Armed Forces. The men and women who do take up the great responsibility of defending our nation and our way of life from evil people who would seek to destroy the freedom we hold dear.
Those who take up that challenge are among the most physically and mentally toughest people you will ever meet. That doesn’t mean those who serve are immune from the same traumas, doubts and fears that can affect anyone, especially when you consider some of the horrors they have to experience in service to their country.
According to the nonprofit group Stop Soldier Suicide, veterans are at a 57% higher risk of committing suicide than people who didn’t serve. There were 6,146 veteran suicides in 2020, according to the group, the 20th consecutive year with 6,000 or more veteran suicides.
Since 2001, more than 125,000 veterans have died by suicide. The problem has been especially prevalent among younger veterans with suicide being the second leading cause of death for veterans under 45 years old.
To help combat the problem, a local American Legion Post is offering suicide prevention training beginning today. American Legion Post 9, located at 4470 U.S. Hwy. 17 in Brunswick, will hold its “Be the One” program on the first Wednesday of each month.
The program will focus on three interventional steps called QPR. Q is for different ways to question people on whether they’re contemplating suicide, P is for persuading the person to live and R is for referring them to the help they need in the community.
The course is open to the public. Post 9 has a QPR-certified instructor who will educate participants in how to address the issue. Mike Williams, who handles public relations for Post 9, told The News that the more “QPR gatekeepers” there are, the more likely a veteran in crisis will be able to get the help they need.
If you have the time and are looking for a way to help those who defended our freedom, we encourage you to attend one of Post 9’s QPR training sessions. Our veterans deserve to live the best lives possible for their service. We know there are a lot of caring individuals who want to help make that happen.