It takes a special person to choose to serve in the Armed Forces. The men and women who do take up the great responsibility of defending our nation and our way of life from evil people who would seek to destroy the freedom we hold dear.

Those who take up that challenge are among the most physically and mentally toughest people you will ever meet. That doesn’t mean those who serve are immune from the same traumas, doubts and fears that can affect anyone, especially when you consider some of the horrors they have to experience in service to their country.

