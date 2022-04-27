As people age, they often lament how much simpler life is when they were younger. It is easy for older people to see the seemingly carefree way kids, teens and young adults act today and miss a time when life wasn’t as complicated. Unfortunately for many younger people, their lives are not that simple or carefree.
You may have seen the name Sarah Shulze in the news the last couple of weeks. She was a cross-country standout at the University of Wisconsin and, by all accounts, a good student and person.
On April 13, Shulze took her own life. She was 21 years old. Shulze’s family wrote on her website that she “took her own life. Balancing athletics, academics and the demands of everyday life overwhelmed her in a single, desperate moment.”
Kids, teens and young adults today face a different kind of pressure than people that age did just a few decades ago. The evolution of technology has allowed us to be connected to each other at all times. While that has its benefits, it also has several drawbacks.
That connectivity makes it easier for such things as bullying and harassment. In relative anonymity, acquaintances and strangers alike can make cruel comments and seek to spread hate with just a few taps on their phone. Stalkers can keep tabs on victims without having to leave their homes.
The same problems we have today — bullying, stalking, the weight of expectations, etc. — existed then too, but throw in a heavy dose of technology and the pressure being put on today’s youths and young adults is accelerating at a rapid pace.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists suicide among the leading causes of deaths for adolescents between the ages of 15 and 19, along with accidents and homicides. The rate of suicide for people between 10 and 24 years old has increased nearly 60 percent from 2007 to 2018, according to the CDC.
Warning signs that a youth or young adult may be suicidal include changes in eating and sleeping habits, loss of interest in usual activities, withdrawing from family and friends, acting out, alcohol and drug use, and neglecting their appearance, to name a few. Visit https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/teen-suicide for more information on warning signs and possible solutions.
It is a tragedy that there are youths and young adults who think suicide is the answer. It is incumbent on all of us to be alert and help out when seeing a young person struggling through life. Let’s help them get back on the right track and hopefully put an end to these tragedies.