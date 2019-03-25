The majesty of the Sidney Lanier Bridge is an awe-inspiring sight. Not only is it a technical marvel, but the bridge is a symbol of our community — so much so that its image has graced the header of The Brunswick News for many years in different forms.
Unfortunately, the bridge has also become a location where some troubled individuals have chosen to end their lives. At Thursday’s county commission, a group of people asked for the county commission to support a resolution that would hopefully lead to some preventative measures being placed on the bridge to help deter those bent on committing suicide by jumping off it.
The resolution was presented to the commission by former county commissioner Cap Fendig, Kiera Byrd and Hal Hart. At least 10 people have committed suicide on the bridge, including the most recent occurrence in February. Fendig said the number is closer to 17 or 18.
The resolution calls for the county’s legislative delegation and for the Georgia Department of Transportation to install suicide prevention equipment on the bridge.
Suicide isn’t a topic people like to talk about, not even us. The News’ policy regarding suicides is not to report on them except for extreme circumstances that warrant a story. We do so both out of respect for the families that are affected, and also to keep such an idea from forming in someone else’s mind.
We agree with the commission’s resolution and would like to see more preventative measures taken on the Sidney Lanier to hopefully prevent any more tragedies from taking place. There are several measures that GDOT could consider: installing cameras that are monitored 24/7 for suspicious activity, installing equipment that makes it harder for people to jump from the bridge, placing phones connected to suicide prevention hotlines on the bridge or other measures that could keep someone from jumping.
This isn’t a new problem. It’s been faced by popular bridges around the world from the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco to the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in St. Petersburg, Fla.
There is no one thing that can make the Sidney Lanier 100 percent suicide proof, but if GDOT can make it tougher for prospective jumpers to do so, that may buy enough time for them to change their minds or for help to arrive. It’s worth the money if the measures help save lives.