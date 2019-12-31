As we look forward to not just the start of a new year, but a new decade, on Wednesday, it is important to look back at what happened to get us to where we are now as we enter 2020. That is especially true when you look at the progress that has been made in the Golden Isles’ business sector in 2019.
Let’s start with the way local stakeholders, community leaders and others have come together to find solutions to revitalize downtown Brunswick. Groups took trips to Macon and Nashville in search of ideas to help downtown prosper. Two different initiatives — Forward Brunswick and NewCity Brunswick — were set up to help provide resources and solutions for bringing more people and businesses to Brunswick.
Most importantly for downtown, we saw private developers who understand the area’s potential take it upon themselves to bring more people to Brunswick. Several developers are working to turn unused spaces into loft apartments and other housing for downtown.
If downtown is truly going to prosper again, it needs more permanent residents living downtown to attract more businesses to the area. This year was a good start to achieving that goal.
There was also exciting news in terms of new businesses coming to the area. Stripling’s General Store, a popular establishment known for its fresh meats and produce, announced it will bring a franchise to our area.
Delta also expanded its offerings at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport. It was announced in November that the airline would start offering a fourth daily flight to Atlanta. We hope that will help keep more business at our local airports instead of sending passengers to Savannah and Jacksonville, and bring in more tourists to our spot on the coast.
While there were many positives this year, there were also some negatives. The JC Penney store in the Glynn Place Mall closed in the summer, while the Georgia-Pacific Sterling Sawmill shut down earlier in the year. There was also the government shutdown that affected FLETC, local national parks like Fort Frederica and Cumberland Island, and the businesses that rely on those entities.
The year also brought a big retirement as longtime Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce president Woody Woodside stepped down from his post. Woodside’s staunch advocacy for the Isles had a profound impact on the area. We look forward to seeing what the new chamber president, Ralph Staffins, brings to the table, but we’ve been impressed by his work so far.
While there were some negatives, it was an overall great year for business in the Isles. There are issues to be dealt with going forward, like making sure there is enough skilled labor to round out the workforce, but 2019 showed that we can solve many problems by working together.
If we continue that cooperation in 2020, there is no limit to how far the Golden Isles can go.