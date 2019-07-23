Before making a decision, it’s preferable to have all the information needed so the right choice can be made. That is sometimes a luxury that’s not available when you have to make a decision in a split-second. But when that decision is something massive, like starting a business or making an investment, having all the information is crucial.
The stakeholders who are working to bring downtown Brunswick back to prominence are doing their part to make sure those looking to invest in the area know its potential.
Coastal Georgia Foundation is commissioning a study that will look at the city’s potential to add more residential units downtown. It is the same study conducted in Macon for its downtown area. A group of stakeholders recently took a trip to Macon to learn how the city has revitalized its downtown.
“There, the housing study said downtown Macon could absorb 200 residential units per year,” said Paul White, president and CEO of Coastal Georgia Foundation. “We’ve been hearing from our local stakeholders that market data for Brunswick could similarly inform a residential strategy for a vibrant and diverse downtown.”
The study in Brunswick will identify potential renters and buyers of new and existing housing units, the number of households with the potential to move downtown, the potential market, range of affordability, preferences, alternatives, unit sizes, how quickly new units will lease or sell, and other considerations.
The best part of the study is that it will be available to all developers and save them time and money when it comes to potential projects.
When it comes to downtown Brunswick, we have been beating the drum hard for doing whatever it takes to bring in more housing to the area. The key to getting more businesses to come downtown is to have people living there to support the businesses. Places like grocery stores want to know there are enough people in a neighborhood to support the business for the long haul.
Downtown is already starting to see projects that will bring more apartments and lofts to the area. Hopefully, this study will show that there is a need for even more housing, and that will spur more developers to seize the opportunity to bring more to that part of town.
To help downtown reach its potential, it is going to take private and public interests working together to make it happen. This study is a step in the right direction. The stakeholders who are funding it deserve credit for doing what they can to help bring back downtown Brunswick.