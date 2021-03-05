Even before there was a pandemic, there were legitimate concerns about developing and maintaining a deep workforce in the Golden Isles. It’s an issue community stakeholders have been working to address for some time.
There are steps being taken to shrink the problem. The planned expansion at Coastal Pines Technical College will allow the college to expand existing classes and add new curriculum to help broaden the workforce.
The Golden Isles College and Career Academy’s This Girl Can introduces young women to nontraditional career opportunities they might not have been considering such as welding, machining and engineering. These types of trades are not only an area of need for local businesses, but they also pay very well. Educating young women on these potential career paths can only help add to our area’s future workforce.
More help is also on the way. A preview of a workforce development strategy was shown Tuesday during a joint meeting between the Golden Isles Development Authority and the Chamber of Commerce.
The “Golden Opportunities” study is a strategic roadmap for talent development. Among the study’s priorities are strengthening the adult workforce by advocating for Coastal Pines’ expansion among other things, creating a community workforce network and supporting entrepreneurs by recruiting mentors and developing a training program.
These are all priorities that are worthy of investment, but the first priority on the study’s list is what caught our attention — building the youth and young adult talent pipeline.
It’s no secret that the area’s workforce is reaching retirement age and more replacements are needed to fill posts than our current pipeline is producing.
Plans to help build up that pipeline include a teacher and counselor externship program that will launch in the first year with educators visiting various businesses to see what opportunities are available for students.
A coaching pilot program in schools is also in the plans, along with literacy support in early grades and the creation of internship and career awareness programs. Long-term, the study calls for expanding STEM programs and creating more opportunities at the career academy.
These are all solid ideas to help grow the workforce in the Golden Isles. In order to attract the types of businesses that bring hundreds and thousands of jobs to an area, we must show them that there will be enough talented workers to fulfill their needs.
“Golden Opportunities” is an apt name for the study. This is a chance for the Isles to put its best foot forward by supporting our existing workforce while also working to grow the pipeline with much-needed younger workers. We look forward to seeing how these ideas bloom into real world results.