For a little more than a year now, we have used this space to push pretty hard for more housing in downtown Brunswick. While we think that this is a common sense move to help downtown Brunswick continue to progress — more people living permanently in the area would bring more businesses to it — it is nice to have some evidence to back it up.
That is what a study commissioned by the Coastal Georgia Foundation showed Wednesday night when it was revealed at College of Coastal Georgia. The study was conducted by Zimmerman/Volk associations.
The study determined that downtown Brunswick could absorb more than 60 rental and for-sale housing units per year over the next five years. The research firm defined downtown as generally encompassing the blocks between I Street to the north, George Street to the south and between Albany Street to the east and Bay Street to the west.
In addition to downtown, another 41 to 64 new housing units could also be absorbed each year in an area just outside the city’s downtown district described as “In-Town Brunswick.” In-Town Brunswick is bounded by L Street to the north, Glynn Avenue to the east, 1st Avenue to the south and Bay Street to the west.
The study also looked at who would be renting or buying these new houses and apartments. Most of the new households, according to the study, would be younger singles, childless couples, empty nesters and retirees. Because of that, multi-family developments were recommended by the study.
We have already seen some enterprising developers turning vacant lots into new businesses and loft-style apartments. Developers like Cormac McCarthy, Bill Bernstein, Stephen and Courtney Prince and others have seen the progress being made in downtown Brunswick and are working to help the area realize its potential.
Now we need to do more to urge more developers to take a chance on housing in downtown Brunswick. Luckily, we have initiatives like Forward Brunswick, NewCity Brunswick and the Downtown Development Authority who have been working to help out potential developers.
The resources are available. The demand is there. The need is there. The evidence speaks for itself. Now is the time for everyone involved — private interests, city government and other stakeholders — to come together to devise a plan to make this happen.
If we can get more housing, the people will come. If the people come, then more businesses will follow them. Then, you have a thriving and fruitful city that will continue to attract people to it. Let’s get to work.