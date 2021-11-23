The community might consider joining the gathering of religious leaders at the Glynn County Courthouse in a prayer for peace this week in person or at home. Too many of our loved ones and fellow countrymen are losing their lives to violence born from emotions boiling to the surface from a pit of false or warped concepts.
Chaos is gaining greater control of our streets, and the best our leadership can do is play political ping-pong with far-flung accusations and counter-accusations. No real thought is invested in any potential remedy or course of action.
It’s easier to regress and throw gunk at the other political party than to endeavor to produce a real idea. Politicians have been doing this for a long time and look at where we are today.
Children are killing each other with knives, crackpots in SUVs are driving into crowds attending a seasonal parade, and in our own community, whether intentional or unintentional, a decision that soon will be decided by a jury, sons are gunned down in the street. Five people were killed and more than 40 injured when someone plowed through the crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday.
And in Orange Park in Jacksonville Saturday, a 13-year-old boy died after being stabbed during a knife fight among children between the ages of 10 and 17. Four others were stabbed and required medical attention.
It makes one wonder what’s going on and whatever it is, when will it stop? Do we need more police, more jails, more social workers, more religious leaders willing to take a message of love and peace into the streets? Or would better parenting resolve this crisis?
All are questions that will remain unanswered as long as politicians from the two major parties feel they can score political points from human tragedy.
Until then, stronger communities — cities and counties where people know each other and share closer common interests — will be the key to tackling issues at home. Mayors and commissioners know more about what works or doesn’t work in their communities better than a member of Congress who represents more than a half million people or a president who represents 350 million citizens.
Mayors and commissioners know more about their communities through their own observations and actual conversations with others.
Some people do not believe in the power of prayer. That’s their prerogative, their right in a free nation.
But to those who do, remember your community, your state and your nation in your prayers. They could use all the help they can get.