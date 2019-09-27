When a new business comes to town, it is bound to draw some interest from community members curious about what the place will bring to the area. The news that Brunswick was getting a Stripling’s General Store, however, has been met with more than curiosity.
Brunswick will be the fifth place to have a Stripling’s. The news has garnered a lot of excitement on our social media pages with every comment praising the store.
People will have to wait a little bit before the store is ready as Stripling’s Golden Isles probably won’t be open until Labor Day next year.
For those who don’t know, Stripling’s is a popular place to get high quality meats and fresh produce, but only has four locations around Georgia — two in Cordele and one each in Perry and Bogart. Despite their distance from the Isles, local patrons are willing to make a detour to visit the stores when they are traveling.
The store will be located on U.S. 17 near the F.J. Torras Causeway. That is an ideal location that should not only draw customers from Brunswick, it will draw some from St. Simons Island and visitors to the Isles as well. Buster Byrd and Dennis Carey, the two businessmen bringing the franchise to the area, said the store will maintain a similar feel to other Stripling’s stores.
We have spent a lot of time in this space talking about ways to attract new businesses to the area. We have often felt that there were opportunities to be had for a business to move in and create a foothold in the Isles with the empty buildings and lots in the area.
This Stripling’s is a nice step in helping reverse that trend. The store’s reputation is already causing a stir among Isles residents. It is bound to get plenty of attention when it opens its doors next year.
We appreciate the effort of Byrd and Carey to bring such a reputable franchise to the area. It will look nice on the U.S. 17 corridor that is not only well-traveled, but could use some more places for all those people passing by to stop.
Hopefully, Stripling’s is the first domino to fall. The Isles’ potential has never been higher. Glynn County and Brunswick are open for business. We have the land, the economic tools and the people to support a wide array of endeavors.
We look forward to welcoming any business that recognizes what the Golden Isles has to offer is pretty special.