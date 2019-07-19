The scene that took place Tuesday night on the beaches of St. Simons Island was as surreal as it was chaotic. A pod of pilot whales, who are supposed to be a lot further offshore, had managed to beach themselves.
First responders and staff from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources were quick on the scene to help out the struggling whales as much as they could. They also had help from dozens of beachgoers who were lending a hand to try to save the whales.
While many of the whales survived the event, three of the more than two dozen whales in the pod died. Hopefully, necropsies on the whales will identify what caused the pod to be in such a perilous situation.
While you never want to see such a situation happen, we are extremely proud of how everyone handled the situation. The DNR staff sprang into action quickly to help the whales, as did several people who were just there enjoying a weekday afternoon on the beach.
The compassion demonstrated by Isles residents never ceases to surprise us. We’ve seen it time and time again — whether it is supporting each other through natural disasters, raising money for charity or just helping people get a hot meal.
To see dozens of beachgoers see the whales in distress and dive in to help was an awe-inspiring sight. Nobody likes to see a living thing suffer, and total strangers worked with DNR staff and others to do what they could to help out the beached whales.
Clay George, a whale biologist with the DNR, didn’t get a chance to see all the clips floating around social media of people trying to help the whales get back into the ocean.
He said that assistance helped prevent an even bigger loss of marine life.
“People had sent me some clips (Tuesday) night, when we were trying to get out to the beach with a few animals on shore, and I’m looking at this clip now of dozens that appeared to get to the point where they were almost stranded, and people were able to push them out as the tide was coming in, apparently,” George said. “Holy cow.”
If any Isles resident has seen a lot in their time here it is Bob Torras, who’s father engineered the first causeway connecting Brunswick and St. Simons Island. From his home on St. Simons sound, he had a front-row seat for the commotion. Like the people on the beach, he had no problem helping out.
“So many people just showed up and wanted to help,” Torras said. “Women and men out there trying to push whales back into the water, trying to help however they can. The general public got out there and got those whales back out in the water. I think that’s great.”
We couldn’t agree more, and we want to hear from those heroes.
If you were one of the civilians helping out Tuesday or know someone who was helping out, please send your info to News reporter Connor Foarde at cfoarde@thebrunswicknews.com.