Litter bugs beware, county and city police officers are not playing around this month. In an effort to stem the tide of people tossing trash from their vehicles, both police departments are stepping up with enhanced enforcement of litter and unsecured load laws.
If you throw something out of your window — be it a cigarette butt, fast food wrapper or any other trash — don’t expect a warning. Officers will be making sure violators get a citation and the $190 fine that comes with it.
If you don’t believe us, then listen to Glynn County Police Department’s traffic enforcement commander, Lt. Eric Naugle.
“Our patrol officers will just be on a greater lookout for it in the weeks ahead, and traffic units will be focused on it,” Naugle said. “And, I should tell people, you should count on getting a citation for these violations. There will be no warnings.”
The focus isn’t just on people tossing trash out of windows. Police will also be cracking down on unsecured load laws pertaining to the proper containment for open truck beds and trailers. Whether it is yard debris or a stray bag flying out of the bed of your truck, you can expect a citation and a $150 fine if police catch you.
Litter remains a problem for our fragile ecosystem. The natural beauty of the Golden Isles is one of the area’s big selling points. To treat it like a dumping ground while you are driving around is not only a crime, but it also disrespects those who are working to keep our community as litter free as possible.
Unsecured loads present even bigger problems. Debris that flies off the back of the truck can be extremely dangerous to others on the road. A rock or pebble flying off a truck could strike the windshield of a car behind it. Tree limbs or other debris could fall off into traffic and cause a deadly chain reaction.
Naugle told The News about a crash he worked where a sheet of unsecured drywall came loose and crashed into the windshield of a vehicle behind it. Luckily, the person in the car that was hit was not seriously hurt, but it’s an example that reflects the dangers posed by not securing hauls.
It is a simple task to not toss out your paper. Either keep a bag in your car for trash or discard it after you arrive at your destination. The same goes for anything you may have on a truck bed or trailer. Take the extra minute or so to make sure it is absolutely secure.
If you don’t want to do either to help preserve the environment or the safety of others, then do it to save your bank account. If the police catch you, you can be sure that your wallet will be about $200 lighter.