The Golden Isles are not exactly a part of Tornado Alley. Whenever a thunderstorm rolls through the area, it usually just dampens the typical bright and sunny day. We aren’t normally facing the full force of one of Mother Nature’s most destructive creations.
But from time to time, we are reminded that tornadoes don’t really care where you live. They will fall from the sky when conditions are ripe for it.
That was the situation the Golden Isles was facing on Friday when a strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area.
A tornado warning was issued for the county around noon, and the storm started being felt around Brunswick and St. Simons Island by 12:30 p.m.
There were reports of a funnel cloud spotted from the Walmart on Altama Connector. The National Weather Service would tell The News later in the day that it could not confirm a tornado actually touched down. Whether or not it did, the storm still caused damage.
There were power outages around the county. Minor damage was reported at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick.
But the most dramatic result of the storm was when a semitrailer was blown over by the wind while traveling on the F.J. Torras Causeway. The crash jackknifed the truck over the concrete divider with the trailer covering the entire westbound lane and the cab taking up one of the eastbound lanes.
Friday was a reminder of the power of bad weather. We also saw the aftermath of people cleaning up the situation.
Traffic was brought to a standstill on the causeway for a time but by 3:30 p.m., one lane was open on both sides. By 5:09 p.m., the crash had been completely cleaned up with the semitrailer being towed off the causeway.
Everyone took the threat of bad weather seriously. When the tornado warning was issued, schools moved students to designated shelter locations. Georgia Power worked diligently to restore power.
County police and staff also handled one of the most unexpected results of the storm with incredible speed. We don’t know if there was already a contingency for if a semitrailer were to crash and block off parts of the causeway, but they worked diligently to clean up the accident in a difficult situation.
It helps when you know about it a day in advance. The forecast called for severe weather arriving around 1 p.m., and the meteorologist pretty much nailed this one.
We’re thankful that nobody was seriously hurt when the storms hit. We also appreciate the efforts of everyone involved to make sure Isles residents were not only safe, but were able to get along with their lives in relatively quick fashion considering the circumstances.
This will certainly not be the last time strong storms move through the Isles, especially considering how volatile the skies become in spring. But it is nice to know that should they arrive, our area has the procedures in place to deal with whatever Mother Nature throws at us.