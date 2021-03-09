Major Atlantic storms are brewing more frequently, and they are brewing earlier than the traditional June 1 start of the hurricane season. Attribute this cautionary warning to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the federal agency responsible for studying weather and its patterns.
NOAA announced recently that the data it has collected indicate an adjustment to the duration of the official hurricane season is in order. For now, it will settle for two weeks earlier, moving it to May 15.
This should serve as yet another heads-up alarm to the men and women in charge of preparing coastal communities like ours for these damaging storms. Contrary to what some believe, the Golden Isles is not completely defenseless against tidal surges. There are measures that can be taken to beef up resistance to rising water.
Residents learned as much in a recent two-part series by The News on sea level rise. Communities on the nation’s coasts are taking steps to minimize, however they can, the depth of these destructive forces. They’re improving drainage wherever possible to deal with flooding and strengthening barriers to rising water. Tybee Island, it was mentioned in the series, even elevated a highway.
The one obvious downside to implementing preventative measures is cost. Upgrading drainage capability and adding to or bolstering barriers can be costly undertakings and much too heavy for annual city or county budgets to carry.
State and federal governments realize that. At the same time, they also understand the tremendous financial burden hurricanes and floods can inflict on communities in the paths of damaging influences, which is why both offer financial assistance.
Grants, funds that cities and counties are not required to pay back, are available to any qualifying municipality or county government.
On behalf of the community, we urge Brunswick and Glynn County to devise a solid defense and apply for grants if they haven’t already done so. Another hurricane season will soon be upon us, and the seasons are only getting longer.