We are just a few days away from the official end of a record-breaking hurricane season. This year has seen 30 named storms pop up in the Atlantic with 13 hurricanes and six major hurricanes.
With that many storms, it would seem that one of them would find its way into our neck of the woods. But despite the Golden Isles’ recent propensity to attract such storms, it was thankfully a relatively quiet year for the tropics in our area. Outside of a close call with Hurricane Isaias and a few hours rain and wind from Tropical Storm Eta passing by, the Isles was left unscathed by Mother Nature’s wrath.
Unfortunately, that many named storms have to hit somewhere. The Gulf Coast was especially hit hard by numerous storms. We know there are many in Louisiana and neighboring states that were hit hard this year. It may take years before people fully recover from the damage, something the Golden Isles knows about.
Just this week, a disaster recovery outreach center opened in Brunswick to provide assistance to those in the 31520 zip code still recovering from Hurricane Irma. The storm and its massive storm surge crashed into the Isles in September 2017, and there are still people who need help to repair their homes from the damage that was done.
Three criteria must be met to qualify for funds: the home must have a 31520 zip code, damage must have been caused by Hurricane Irma and the homeowner must have been living in the home when it was damaged and must still be living at that location.
Funds are available on a “first-eligible, first-served basis” according to local program manager Roxane George. Applicants should fill out a homeowner’s survey and get a checklist of required documents at www.brunswickga.org or at the outreach center itself, which is located at 503 Mansfield St., in downtown Brunswick. We encourage anyone who needs help recovering from Irma and meets the criteria to apply for funds to help as soon as possible.
While hurricane season is ending soon, there is still plenty of work we can all do to be prepared. Everyone should examine their disaster kits to make sure everything is still up to snuff. Go to www.ready.gov/kit for a comprehensive look at what disaster kits need to have. A kit you made for hurricane season could become a kit needed for a potential winter storm or other disaster.
Nobody can predict what’s going to happen. We can hope for the best, but we must prepare for the worst so we can be ready should the need arise.