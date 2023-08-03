In today’s edition of The News, you will find a special section to help our readers prepare in the event that a hurricane or tropical storm targets the Golden Isles. This special section is something we usually do once a year at some point in the summer as a reminder of the danger these storms pose to our area.
Preparedness is something we have always preached when it comes to hurricane season, but not much changes from year to year when it comes to getting ready for a hurricane or tropical storm. That’s why we work to find interesting ways to bring you the information that will be vital in the event of a storm.
For this year’s special section, though, we added a different type of story than what we usually do. We discussed with experts at the National Weather Service and the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency what it would be like if a major hurricane directly hit the Isles.
You may be asking yourself, haven’t we been hit by hurricanes recently? The answer is no, not directly. While Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Irma in 2017 brought their own brand of damage, neither storm directly hit the Isles. What we experienced was closer to tropical storm conditions as the storms passed by the Isles.
Our what-if story paints a bleak picture of the destruction such an event would bring to Glynn County. Al Sandrik, the warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Jacksonville, told us that a direct hit would be felt by everyone in the county, not just those living close to the shore.
The barrier islands and the city could see up to 16 feet of storm surge, but people as far inland as Post Road near the Brantley County line could see a storm surge of 5 to 6 feet from a Category 3 storm. Sandrik said the geography of Coastal Georgia is like a funnel, and the water would be pushed up from the beaches into the base of the funnel. The water would flow into the rivers and onto land as it floods everywhere.
It should get your attention when one of our area’s most respected meteorologists — who works with the city of Brunswick and Glynn County on when to issue evacuations — says the storm surge could reach almost to Brantley County.
We don’t want anyone to read this story and start panicking immediately. This is not an attempt at fearmongering. It’s about educating the public on the risk of staying in the path of a major hurricane instead of evacuating. It’s about fighting complacency since the last major storm to directly hit the area was Hurricane Dora in 1964.
We are uniquely positioned on the coast to the point where most major storms pass us by with little damage like Hurricane Dorian did in 2019. Repeated threats without being directly hit could make some tune out when the next evacuation notice comes.
An evacuation notice ahead of a major storm isn’t a boy crying wolf when there is no predator around. A considerable amount of thought is given to when and if evacuation notices should be issued.
If an evacuation notice is given for a storm approaching the Isles, we encourage everyone to take it seriously and obey it. Don’t let the Isles’ good fortune lull you into a false sense of security.