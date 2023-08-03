In today’s edition of The News, you will find a special section to help our readers prepare in the event that a hurricane or tropical storm targets the Golden Isles. This special section is something we usually do once a year at some point in the summer as a reminder of the danger these storms pose to our area.

Preparedness is something we have always preached when it comes to hurricane season, but not much changes from year to year when it comes to getting ready for a hurricane or tropical storm. That’s why we work to find interesting ways to bring you the information that will be vital in the event of a storm.

The walls of the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick are presently adorned with the work of recently retired Brunswick High School art teacher Tamara Daughtry, but they’ll be covered with art by other Glynn County art teachers when the Ritz Theater opens for First Friday this week.