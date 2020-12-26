The global pandemic has changed a lot about how we celebrate, but people have a way of adapting to such challenges. During the strictest pandemic restrictions, we celebrated birthdays with drive-thru parties. Graduation protocols were moderated so that graduates could still be honored for their achievements.
This time of year, though, is a time made for celebrations. Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve are a trifecta of holiday joy. Traditionally, family and friends gather to eat, be merry and celebrate the new year.
Those gatherings are no doubt different this year. Perhaps there were fewer people at your house this year. More people will no doubt stay in to ring in the new year.
There is one celebration tradition, though, that should never be in the plans. It happens every New Year’s Eve, and it makes no sense. Some people like to provide their own fireworks when they partake in the revelry by firing guns in the air.
It doesn’t take much to figure out why this is a bad idea. First, let’s start with the concept of gravity. If you shoot a bullet in the air, it’s not going to escape the earth’s atmosphere and achieve orbit. It’s going to come back down to earth as a dangerous projectile.
To anyone who doubts that, they should ask the residents of an Albany Street residence almost two years ago. The first moments of 2019 at the residence were disturbed by a loud noise. It turns out it was a bullet that had pierced the roof of the home and landed in the bathtub.
These New Year’s Eve incidents haven’t related in a fatality yet, but you can only tempt fate for so long. Keep shooting guns in the air, and one is eventually going to strike a person on its descent back to earth.
You don’t have to be in a home to be affected by these senseless actions. In the past, there have been reports of stray bullets from New Year’s Eve damaging vehicles and other property.
Preserving a life is hopefully enough of a reason to keep people from indulging in this pastime, but here are some more if you’re not convinced yet.
If you are looking to add some pop to your celebration, fireworks are legal now. They can provide flashy colors and a big bang when used properly, so be careful when using them.
This pandemic has shown we can be creative when coming up with different ways to celebrate. So let’s ditch the shooting guns in the air forever, and replace it with something that won’t eventually lead to a tragedy.