There is a renewed warning flashing in the back of the minds of observant school officials this week. The warning: know well those who can freely walk among students in school hallways.
Triggering this pulsating omen is the recent arrest of two South Forsyth High School custodians. The man, 30, and woman, 29, are charged with possession of methamphetamine. Apparently the woman had enough of this dangerous drug in her vehicle to be charged with intent to distribute too.
Although both have lost their jobs with the school system, and understandably so, neither is accused of peddling meth on the high school campus to teenagers. We can all certainly hope that remains the case.
Teenagers are bombarded unmercifully with temptations on a daily basis, more so than children who grew up in the 1950s, ‘60s and a large part of the ‘70s. The added taunts are the internet and an endless stream and source of radio and television programs, many of them dark.
Police charged the woman with driving under the influence of drugs so it’s readily apparent she is a user. Wonder if drug screening, proper drug screening, would have eliminated her as a potential employee when hired? If health insurance providers can detect teensy-weensy amounts of nicotine in individuals and deny a policy or up the rate of applicants, then surely school systems can conduct drug screenings and eliminate anyone whose blood or urine tests positive for illegal drugs.
Those in opposition can yell, scream and shout about their rights as long and as loud as they want, but parents have a right to send their children to schools free of adult users or pushers. The resounding motto should be: Don’t want to incriminate yourself? Don’t use.
Parents and schools can’t protect their sons and daughters from everything, but they can insist upon drug-free schools. Any student caught in possession should be sentenced to home school; any school educator caught should be forced to surrender all teacher certification. School employees should be dealt with just as severely.
It’s been quite some time since this was stated here, but if we’re really at war with drugs, then let’s act like it. Let’s fight, and let’s fight to win.