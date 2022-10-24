While drones are becoming a more abundant technology available to more people, it hasn’t stopped tinkerers from creating their own flying machines. Just look at the work Glynn Academy’s Model Aviation Club is doing.
The students recently showed off their devices to The News. The talented group made flying machines out of what some people would consider trash. Instead of going to a landfill, the junk became something greater than its parts as it took flight.
The future is wide open for these students. Some may scoff at this activity, but one of these Glynn Academy students may be the next great mind in aviation. Cultivating an interest isn’t a waste of time for students, especially when it can teach them more than just getting a plane off the ground.
While they turn trash into a machine capable of flight, they are learning skills that will be put to good use no matter what career field they choose. A big part of learning is problem solving. Students can learn these skills in a variety of ways such as math and logic problems.
The club members are taking on more of a hands-on approach to learning problem solving. How can you make a plane out of everyday materials? Consider that one problem solved and at a cost of about $30 for one of the planes The News saw take flight.
The club also reflects the importance of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education. It is so important that the U.S. Department of Education set up a STEM Education Strategic Plan in 2018. The goal of the five-year plan is to create a future where all American will have lifelong access to high quality STEM education, which will make the U.S. a global leader in STEM literacy, innovation and employment.
That initiative by the Department of Education reflects just how technological our society has become. In 30 years, computers have gone from being an expensive luxury item to something most people use every day in some sort of fashion. They are ubiquitous enough that not being able to operate a computer can be a major hinderance to your day and even affect someone’s employment opportunities.
That’s why it is important to continue pushing STEM and STEAM (STEM education with arts education added in) for students of all ages. Our technology will continue to push the world future, and it will be the next generation’s job to innovate even more than we have already.
We have faith that won’t be a problem. After all, they’ve already made trash fly. We can’t wait to see what they do in the future.