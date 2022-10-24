While drones are becoming a more abundant technology available to more people, it hasn’t stopped tinkerers from creating their own flying machines. Just look at the work Glynn Academy’s Model Aviation Club is doing.

The students recently showed off their devices to The News. The talented group made flying machines out of what some people would consider trash. Instead of going to a landfill, the junk became something greater than its parts as it took flight.

