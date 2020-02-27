The disciplines covered in the STEAM acronym — science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics — make up not only the backbone of our educational system, but our world. Each pillar is critical to our present and future as a civilization.
Science, technology, engineering and mathematics play a critical role in shaping our world. The skills help us build and rebuild when needed, allow us to push the boundaries of what we already know and bring meaningful change to the world.
And while some may see the arts as unrelated to the so-called more important STEM subjects, it is art that allows our imaginations to think outside the expected. It works in concert with the other subjects to bring what we see in our heads to life in the real world.
That’s why we were thrilled to see students at two elementary schools in our area get a special chance to learn the importance of STEAM education with the help of the National Society of Black Engineers Junior club and local artist Kevin Pullen recently.
Pullen is an amazingly talented artist. Just look at his sculptures of historic people and you will see why he is a true master of his craft. Getting the chance to learn from someone like him will no doubt provide a boon for the students.
It’s also important that the students got to see someone succeeding in one of these fields who looked like themselves. For far too long, the realms of science, technology and mathematics were considered off-limits to minorities and women. Old prejudices considered them not smart enough to be involved in STEAM areas for far too long.
It’s time to blow that notion out of the water for good, and this is a good start to doing that.
The reason that is important goes beyond social issues. Today’s kids and teens who don’t have STEAM education will find themselves fighting an uphill battle when it comes time to find a job later in life.
According to idtech.com, jobs in STEM fields were projected to grow 13 percent in the U.S. through 2027, compared to just 9 percent growth in non-STEM fields. Those jobs also pay well with 93 percent of STEM occupations having wages above the national average.
STEM and STEAM programs are important not only so that the next great inventors and scientists can grow, but so all are prepared for the jobs that will be in demand in the future.
We hope to see more children get involved in STEAM classes going forward. By jump-starting that love now, it will provide a boost for the future.