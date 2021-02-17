One of the best things we can do for our bodies is get them in motion. The health benefits of physical activity can benefit people no matter their age, abilities, ethnicity or size, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The good news is that this doesn’t mean you have to make yourself into a muscle-bound bodybuilder to benefit from exercise. Moderate intensity aerobic activity, like a brisk walk, is generally safe for most people and can provide your body with immediate and long-term benefits.
Exercising can be especially important for your brain. Moderate to vigorous physical activity has been known to improve thinking or cognition for children between 6 and 13 years old.
For adults, regular physical activities can improve thinking and judgment skills, and also reduce depression and anxiety while helping one to sleep better.
Long term, regular activity can help keep our bodies healthy. That includes maintaining a healthy weight and reducing such health risks as cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes and some cancers.
The best way to keep people active into adulthood is to build a foundation on the importance of physical activity while they are young. A body in motion stays in motion after all. With more entertainment options available to kids inside their homes, getting them to stop looking at a screen and go outside can be difficult.
That is where the Girls Empowering Movement program comes in. It is a five-year statewide initiative to improve middle school girls’ physical activity by spreading positivity and boosting girls’ self-esteem.
The initiative came about after data showed there was a sharp decline in the aerobic capacity of girls as they grow older, from 51 percent in fifth grade to 31 percent by their senior years. The data also points to a gender disparity in fitness levels among middle school girls and boys.
The program seeks to encourage girls to inspire one another to be active. Along with the health benefits that come from being active, it also seeks to create more self-confidence in middle school girls.
Frederica Academy student Sophia Price is one of only 14 middle school girls selected to serve on the GEM Leadership Team. She found her self-confidence by playing basketball and soccer, and now she’s looking to help others her age achieve that same level of confidence.
We are proud of the effort Price is putting in to help show middle school girls the importance of staying active. It’s a lesson both men and women, young and old, should learn.
We encourage people of all ages to take up at least some moderate physical activity every day, if you are able to do so. It will be good for your mind, body and soul.