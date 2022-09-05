Our society has come a long way when it comes to talking openly about mental health. For too long, people who suffered from a mental health issue were ostracized to the fringes of normal society. Care for these issues ranged anywhere from non-existent to inhumane.
Now we have a better understanding that people who struggle with such issues can be helped. That’s why it is important to talk about these issues openly so that people know they are not alone and that there is help available.
September is dedicated to raising awareness of an issue that has affected too many people from grade-school kids to the elderly — suicide. This week is National Suicide Prevention Week, which is part of National Suicide Prevention Month.
The statistics on suicide show just how much of a problem exists in America. In 2020, 45,979 people died by suicide according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means that one person died from suicide every 11 minutes. That total could have been higher.
The CDC said that more than 12 million adults seriously considered committing suicide with 3.2 million making a plan and 1.2 million attempting suicide.
There is no single cause for suicide, but the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says there are risk factors that could lead someone to take their own life. Mental health conditions including — but not limited to — depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and anxiety disorders could increase the likelihood someone commits suicide. Other issues such as substance abuse, serious physical health conditions and prolonged stress such as harassment, bullying, relationship problems and unemployment could also be factors that lead to suicide.
You may be able to spot some warning signs that someone is contemplating suicide such as someone who talks about feeling helpless, having no reason to live, being a burden, feeling trapped or living in unbearable pain.
Actions such as increased drug or alcohol use, withdrawing from activities, isolating from friends and family, sleeping too much or too little, aggression and giving away prized possessions could mean someone is planning to take their own life.
Life is not easy, but it is worth living. Sometimes we all need a little help. If you feel like the world would be better without you, just know that there are people out there who love you and would miss you if you were gone.
If you know someone who is contemplating suicide or has some of these warning signs, there is help available. The new 988 suicide and crisis line can offer immediate help to those in need. There are also other agencies and resources available to provide the support someone in crisis needs to help them overcome their struggles.