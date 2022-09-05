Our society has come a long way when it comes to talking openly about mental health. For too long, people who suffered from a mental health issue were ostracized to the fringes of normal society. Care for these issues ranged anywhere from non-existent to inhumane.

Now we have a better understanding that people who struggle with such issues can be helped. That’s why it is important to talk about these issues openly so that people know they are not alone and that there is help available.

More from this section

Minimally invasive procedures bring permanent results

Minimally invasive procedures bring permanent results

We all strive to look and feel our best. Diet and exercise are at the foundation for staying fit, but sometimes that is not sufficient for that stubborn belly fat or those hard to tone upper arms. Dr. Diane Bowen at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery offers minimally invasive solutions …