Glynn County passed a gloomy milestone over the weekend as it tallied its 3,000th case of COVID-19. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the total number of cases for the county was 3,053 with 71 deaths.
Glynn has been among the hardest hit areas in the nine-county Coastal Health District — second only to Chatham County in the number of cases and deaths. While those numbers are sobering, the good news is that as a whole Glynn County is trending in the right direction.
The daily average of new cases has been going in a positive direction since a major outbreak in June. Monday’s numbers marked the lowest point for the daily average since June 20.
These numbers have also been good news for Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick and St. Marys facilities. The number of hospitalizations between both facilities peaked at 98 in July. That has dropped drastically as we start September with 32 inpatients at the Brunswick hospital and six COVID-19 patients at the St. Marys facility.
What has caused such a precipitous slowdown in the number of cases locally? It helps that people are following the doctor’s orders — the doctor in this case being Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis.
Davis credited the better numbers to “the everyday preventative actions our residents are taking, such as wearing masks and handwashing.” COVID-19 is a communicable disease that spreads quickly and easily. The only way to get it under control until a cure or vaccine is developed is for us to take preventative measures against spreading it.
That requires all of us to do our part, and the numbers reflect that a lot of Glynn County citizens are taking the threat seriously. They are avoiding large crowds, wearing a mask when out in public and taking extra precautions when it comes to personal hygiene and washing their hands.
While we may be winning the battle locally, now is not the time to declare victory. As Dr. Davis told The News, we don’t have a vaccine or a specific course of treatment yet for COVID-19.
“If we let down our guard, the positive trends we’re seeing now could reverse course quickly,” Davis said.
It falls to all of us to continue to follow the guidelines and habits that got us to this point.
The virus is not yet defeated. Let’s not give it a chance to make a comeback.