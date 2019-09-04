Hurricane Dorian is finally moving this way. After a wait that has felt 10 times longer than it actually has been, the now Category 2 storm is making its way up the coast.
It is encouraging that Dorian has been downgraded from the behemoth that brought destructive damage to our neighbors in the Bahamas. We hope that you keep citizens of the Bahamas in your thoughts and prayers for what they went through.
But the Golden Isles are not out of danger. Tropical storm force winds were expected to arrive in the Isles early Wednesday morning, most likely before the sun rises. We are still under significant watches and warnings indicating the danger still posed by the storm.
Chances are that if you are still in the evacuation zone, it will be too late to leave by the time you read this. There may be a window early Wednesday where it is still possible to leave depending on how fast the storm is moving, but the odds are that you’ve made up your mind to stay if you are still in the area.
While we encourage everyone to follow evacuation orders when they come down, we understand it is not an option for for some people and that others stayed because they have no desire to leave. If you are staying, we hope that you have acquired all the supplies you need and that you are fully prepared to ride out the storm and the aftermath.
Some of us at The News are also staying behind so that we can update the community on what’s happening. We will be here through the storm to bring our readers the most up-to-date news on Hurricane Dorian that we can provide.
In order to make sure that the information is easy to find, we have set up a Hurricane Dorian section on our website, www.thebrunswicknews.com, to make it easier to find the stories we are producing on the storms.
We are also actively providing frequent updates on our Twitter and Facebook accounts.
We know that those who have evacuated will be counting the minutes until they can come back. Until they can, they will want the most updated news possible on what’s happening here. We will be here through the storm to document Dorian’s wrath and after the storm with information on any damage, cleanup and when people will be allowed to return home.
Wherever you have evacuated or riding out the storm, we hope that everyone stays safe and that Dorian does as little damage as possible to our home.