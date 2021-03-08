The sun is setting later in the day, and after this week, that time will jump back an hour more after we switch over to Daylight Saving Time. The weather is also getting warmer. While there will be the occasional frigid morning going forward, highs of 70s and 80s are just on the horizon.
Warmer weather and longer days equals one of the most popular pastimes in the Golden Isles — hitting the beach. While our usually mild climate does allow for going to the beach pretty much year-round, you can expect to see a surge of popularity as we head into spring and summer. That’s why it is never too early for a refresher course when it comes to beach safety.
It’s important to pay attention to the conditions. The various colored flags posted at the beach are there to let you know what those conditions are.
Remember that green means low hazards, yellow means medium hazards and red indicates very hazardous conditions.
If you see two red flags, the beach is closed, and purple signals that marine life such as jellyfish are in the area.
Even if it is green flag conditions, it’s important to respect the power of the ocean if you are planning to go swimming. Even the strongest swimmers can be pulled out to sea by powerful rip currents. Don’t assume that just because you can swim, you will be OK.
It is especially important to pay attention to the tides. When the tides are low, it allows for easy access to the sandbar. The tide can come in quickly, though, and cause trouble for swimmers trying to return to shore. Use caution when visiting sandbars, and be sure to leave the area before the tide reclaims it.
It’s also important to remember that there are no lifeguards keeping watch over the beaches right now. County lifeguards won’t be on duty until Memorial Day. The county is still looking for lifeguards for the upcoming season. If you are 16 years old or older and have the credentials and certifications needed, we encourage you to apply at glynncounty.org/jobs.
If you are planning to enjoy the longer afternoons by going to the beach, remember to pay attention to your surroundings. It’s only a successful trip to the beach if everyone comes home safely.