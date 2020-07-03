As if the July Fourth holiday wasn’t hazardous enough with all the traffic, fireworks and wave-jumping, Americans everywhere will have an additional danger to worry about this weekend.
The new concern? You guessed it: COVID-19. It’s out there so please keep it in mind wherever you go. Take all the necessary precautions to protect your health and that of loved ones. And if you don’t mind, for your sake and others, don a mask when inside grocery stores or crowded public places.
Americans love to celebrate July 4th. The nation’s birthday is one of the fun dates on the calendar that individuals and families in Brunswick and the Golden Isles look forward to every summer. It’s one of those special occasions usually marked by gatherings of family, friends or neighbors.
Enjoy yourself. Just be careful. Too many lives are lost each year in traffic mishaps and around every size and type of body of water.
If traveling, stick to the speed limit. Take your time and watch out for the other driver. Not everyone is concerned about road safety. That much is apparent from the large number of highway injuries and deaths that occur during the first week of July each year.
Be particularly careful around water, and even more so when the water is the ocean, with its currents, tides and waves. Do not let young children enter the water alone. They can disappear before your very eyes, and they have. Do not underestimate the treachery of the sea or overestimate the skills or alertness of children.
Be just as vigilant around rivers, lakes, ponds and pools. While they may look harmless, they are just as dangerous to the young and to nonswimmers.
Make this a steadfast rule when responsible for young lives anywhere: leave alcohol at home. In the sun and heat, even small amounts of liquor, beer and wine can blur vision and slow response, the last physical hindrances anyone needs when faced with an emergency.
Adhere to the rules of safety when out in a boat too. Make sure the craft is watertight, the engine in good repair and that the number of lifejackets on board matches the number of persons in the boat. In Georgia, children under 12 are required to wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved lifejacket. Everyone should slip into one in foul weather or rough conditions as a precautionary measure.
Those planning a boat trip to another destination or offshore should always leave a float plan with a friend or neighbor on land that includes heading and approximate time of arrival or return. It’s the quickest way for searchers to find a stranded boater without a means of communicating with shore.
Have a fun, happy and safe Fourth of July.