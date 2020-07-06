Want to save a life and maybe even your own? Learn how to swim and make sure everyone in the household can hold his or her own when in the water whether on purpose or by accident.
Consider this recent loss of lives: in June, two adults drowned while trying to save their distressed eight-year-old daughter, who also drowned. This was not in the ocean. It wasn’t in a lake, pond or river. It was in an above-ground swimming pool in a New Jersey backyard. Tragic doesn’t even begin to describe this unfortunate incident.
There are plenty of capable private instructors, as well as organizations like the YMCA, that have taught hundreds of men, women and children in Brunswick and the Golden Isles the various strokes to use to propel themselves through water and to safety when necessary.
The cost of lessons is well worth every cent. Considering the surface of the planet is about 71 percent water — and that’s not including the growing number of in-ground and above-ground pools popping up across Glynn and surrounding counties — it’s almost impossible for an adult or child to avoid it.
A lot of people who should don’t for one reason or another. According to water safety statistics, there are as many as 6,500 drownings in the United States each year. That’s 1 per 50,000 human beings.
The Center for Disease Control ranks Georgia 15th in the nation in the number of drownings annually. It reports 1.3 water-related deaths per 100,000 people in the Peach State.
Unsurprisingly, Hawaii and Florida rank No. 1 and No. 2 respectively, with 3.2 and 3.0 drownings per 100,000 people. Surprisingly, the land of 10,000 lakes, Minnesota, ties with Massachusetts and New York for having the fewest number at 0.6 per 100,000 people.
While Georgia is far from being the worse, the loss of life is too high to ignore. Parents can address this. They can address it immediately. They can by seeking swimming lessons for themselves and their children. One is never too old to learn.
Telling children to stay clear of water is not a surefire way to protect them. Make sure when the temptation arises that they are capable swimmers.
Parents never know where a son or daughter may find themselves in the future. An offer to ride in a boat on a hot summer day at home or in a neighboring state might prove to be irresistible later in their lives. Should, Heaven forbid, an accident occur, their chances of survival will be greater if they know how to keep their heads above the water.