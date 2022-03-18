Temperatures are beginning to rise (again), there is an excessive amount of pollen in the air and the sun is setting at a reasonable hour. All of these signs point to spring’s imminent arrival in the Golden Isles.
Spring doesn’t officially begin until Sunday but with winter seemingly in the rearview mirror after last weekend’s cold snap, we expect to see many people taking advantage of the warmer weather and longer days. That includes one of the most beloved pastimes in the Isles — hitting the beach.
A trip to the beach can make for a fun day out for the entire family. Of course, it’s only a fun day if everyone comes home safely at the end of the day. To help make sure that happens, observe these safety tips when you venture into open waters.
For starters, be sure to check the weather conditions before you head out for the day. That should include keeping tabs on what the weather is expected to do during the day. A thunderstorm can spin up quickly during the spring. Make sure you and your party have a plan and know what to do should a severe storm darken the sky on a clear day.
If you are planning to go swimming while at the beach, pay special attention to what the water conditions are for the day. Check to make sure there are no rip current warnings, which occur with some regularity in the Isles.
Beach flags are posted to warn swimmers of the day’s conditions, but they are useless if you don’t know what the different colors mean. Keep in mind that green means there is a low risk of hazardous conditions, yellow means there is a medium risk and red indicates high hazardous conditions. Two red flags means the beach is closed and a purple flag indicates the presence of potentially dangerous marine life in the water such as jellyfish.
When swimming in the ocean, it is important to know your limits. Exceeding your limits could result in a dangerous situation such as getting caught in a rip current. If you are caught in a current, it is important to stay calm and not fight it. Swim parallel to the shore to escape the current, or float and tread water until you are free from the current. Be sure to call out for help if you are struggling to make it back to shore.
For those hitting St. Simons’ beaches this spring, it is important to note that lifeguards are not yet on duty. Lifeguards don’t usually take up their post on county beaches until Memorial Day.
The Isles’ beaches are a big draw for both locals and spring breakers. We hope everyone who visits has tremendous fun, but please do so safely.