For some, optimism may be in short supply right now. We are in the throes of an unprecedented crisis against an enemy we cannot see. Every piece of information that comes out about the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be worse news than the day before. In fact, some of the nation’s top health professionals have said that the worst is still around the corner.
Not helping the matter is that the only way we truly have to battle this enemy is to drastically change the way we live — limiting interactions with each other, staying confined to our homes, not going out to eat, seeing a movie or just spending an afternoon on a beach. Distractions such as live sports are off the table because of the nature of this particular crisis.
The world is a fundamentally different place than it was just a couple of weeks ago. It is understandable if you are having a hard time adjusting to the current normal.
While it may be hard, we encourage you to focus on keeping a positive mindset. It’s important to stay informed about what’s going on, but don’t let the barrage of news that could at times be unsettling weigh you down.
If you have kids, use this unique opportunity to create some cherished memories. If you are stuck at home, consider fun and educational activities you can do together such as reading, arts and crafts, constructing puzzles, playing board games or any other variety of activities that can help not only enrich their minds but help take all of your minds off the current circumstances.
We are also fortunate to live in such a technologically advanced world that we have the means to not only keep ourselves entertained while stuck in our homes, but to also stay in touch with each other. Reach out to your family and friends that you don’t get to see anymore through phone calls, texts messages, video chats and any other means available. Just because we are all practicing social distancing doesn’t mean we have to cut all ties with those who matter the most to us.
This pandemic is something we haven’t encountered before. If we follow the recommendations that have been expressed at all levels of government, we can get our lives back to normal sooner rather than later. Until then, try to focus more on the positives than the negatives.