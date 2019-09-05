The last five days have felt a little bit like “Groundhog Day” in the Golden Isles. Like the classic Bill Murray movie, every day has seemed the same as we wait for Hurricane Dorian to make its way through our area.
Hopefully by the time you read this, Dorian will have finally moved on from the Isles. The storm was projected to make its closest approach to Glynn County between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Thursday. Tropical storm conditions arrived in the area Wednesday afternoon.
Not that this nightmare is over, it’s time to assess the damage. Hopefully, Dorian didn’t cause severe destruction to our area.
One thing we do know about the Isles though is that it has an indomitable spirit to help out our neighbors. If there is significant damage to our community, we will come together to help each other out and recover from the devastation.
Of course, a lot of damage could lead to a delayed re-entry process. County officials have not yet decided when re-entry will happen. We encourage everyone who did evacuate to be patient with the re-entry process. The county wants to get you home as soon as possible, but officials must make sure that the county’s infrastructure is up to the job before letting people return home.
When you do get to come home, be sure to say thank you to all the police, county and city officials, first responders and others that have done a tremendous job in making sure the county is as prepared as possible for the storm. There are a lot of people all of us owe a thank you for their work during Dorian.
We appreciate the efforts of the Georgia Power personnel who worked quickly as the storm approached Wednesday to restore power outages as they happened.
We appreciate the bus drivers from the school system who helped evacuate people to safer ground before the storm arrived.
We appreciate the businesses that stayed open as long as they could during the storm to help the people that stayed get something to eat and any other supplies they needed.
We appreciate all the personnel at Southeast Georgia Health System who worked to keep the hospital going during the storm.
That is just a few examples of people working to make a tense and frustrating storm more manageable. Be sure to check out our website, www.thebrunswicknews.com, and our Facebook and Twitter accounts for the latest updates on Dorian.