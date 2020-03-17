The country looks a lot different today than it did a week ago. Sports arenas and fields across the country sit empty. Theaters and other entertainment venues have gone dark. Roads that used to be bogged down in traffic are barely traveled.
The coronavirus has changed the way we live for the time being. The latest recommendation from the CDC calls for groups of no larger than 10 people to congregate together.
Social distancing is becoming vital to keeping the virus from spreading any further than it already has.
We at The News are committed to keeping you informed about what’s going on when it comes to the coronavirus, while also making sure our employees remain healthy. It is our mission to keep our community up to date on cancellations and any other news that arises from this outbreak. To that end, we have unlocked our website so that all of our stories about COVID-19’s local impact are available to everyone to read.
We are also implementing measures that will allow us to continue to cover the Golden Isles under these unusual circumstances. Some employees that have the ability to work from home are doing so, with the possibility that more may have to if the situation calls for it. This is a fluid and rapidly developing situation, but we will do everything in our power to continue to provide the important news the community needs during this crisis.
This isn’t the first time we have been tested by circumstances outside our control. We’ve been here through three hurricanes in the last four years, providing in-depth coverage of what’s happening. We plan to do the same for the coronavirus, even if it means reporting, writing and editing from our home computers instead of our computers in the newsroom.
Preventing the spread of this disease will take the effort of everyone involved. It is on all of us to follow the guidelines laid down by our local, state and federal governments to help slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
We have been lucky so far in Glynn County that we do not have a confirmed case of the virus yet. We can’t assume that luck will hold out forever. The director of the Coastal Health District warned the Glynn County Board of Health on Friday that “it’s not a matter of if, but when” we have a confirmed case.
If you have a question, concern or comment about what’s going on, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us. We will do the best we can to answer your question. We will get through this pandemic together, no matter how long it takes.