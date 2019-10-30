Home is a sanctuary for many people. We spend all day at work and can’t wait to get home to see our spouse, significant other and/or kids. It is supposed to be a safe place filled with love.
For too many people though, home isn’t as safe as it should be. There are too many who are trapped in the vicious cycle of domestic violence, the consequences of which can be deadly.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. There have been events around the Golden Isles designed to put a spotlight on the problem.
The Glynn Community Crisis Center held a luncheon a couple of weeks ago to help raise awareness of domestic violence. Included at the luncheon were empty seats at each table. It was a stark, symbolic gesture to represent the 85 people killed in domestic violence incidents in Georgia so far this year.
The statistics offered during the luncheon show just how insidious the problem is. Charmaine Thomas, lead victim advocate for the crisis center, said that a woman is physically assaulted every nine seconds and more than 10 million people experience abuse annually.
Dottie Bromley, executive director of the crisis center, said that 85 percent of women and 15 percent of men experience domestic violence. She added that both numbers are likely too low because domestic violence is often under-reported, especially among men.
It is not hard to find even anecdotal evidence that supports just how big of a problem domestic violence is. It seems like every day in the jail logs there is at least one arrest for battery under the Family Violence Act.
College of Coastal Georgia also helped raise awareness of the problem with its second annual Walk a Mile In Her Shoes event. Men from all walks gathered to participate in the event by walking around campus sporting a pair of bright red heels. Students, athletes, coaches and police officers were among those who donned a pair of heels to show their support.
It is a show that certainly grabs attention for a great cause. Before the walk, Glynn County Police Chief John Powell encouraged everyone to play their own role in stopping the problem.
His advice is something we encourage everyone to follow. If you have a friend in an abusive relationship, be their friend and try to guide them to getting help. The most important thing is not to turn a blind eye to the problem.
We all need to be more aware when it comes to the issue of domestic violence. We all need to take note of the warning signs and seek ways to help those in need. Nobody should feel like their home or relationship is a prison they can’t escape.