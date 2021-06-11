When we talk about having a safe summer, the focus is often on beach safety. Our beaches often draw large crowds during the summer to the point that all the available parking is full at places like the Coast Guard beach and Massengale Park. With so many people visiting the beach, there is a likelihood that someone there doesn’t know just how unpredictable and dangerous the tides and current can be.
But the beach isn’t the only place to cool down during the summer. Many also enjoy taking a dip in the pool — whether it is community pools in apartment complexes, the county’s public pools, hotel pools or home pools. Regardless of where the pool is, safety must be paramount.
We have already seen one instance this summer of how things can go wrong. Earlier this month, a toddler was found floating in a pool at a home in Belle Point.
The boy was “unconscious in the water,” according to Glynn County police. CPR was administered and thankfully, the boy’s life was saved. Despite the happy ending, the incident underscores potential pool dangers.
If it is a community pool, there should be a list of rules posted. Be sure to follow those no matter how old you are.
Rules like no running around a pool may make some roll their eyes, but it is important to remember that most areas surrounding a pool are likely a hard, flat surface that has some amount of water on it. It doesn’t take much water to make a surface slippery. One wrong step could have a person falling flat on their face on an extremely hard surface.
If you are a parent or guardian and plan on visiting pools with children this summer, teaching them how to swim or at least stay afloat is an excellent idea if they are ready to learn. There are places that offer swimming lessons if you would like to go that route. Whether they learn it from a parent, family member or instructor, teaching a kid how to swim is paramount in a community surrounded by water.
The most important thing when it comes to pool safety is a simple rule that is applicable to all parts of life: pay attention. Just being alert to the people, objects and things around you can go a long way to helping prevent a tragic circumstance.
Be sure to enjoy your day at the pool with your family and friends. Have fun and stay cool at the same time, but please do so responsibly.