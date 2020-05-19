Businesses are slowly reopening, and ones that feel it’s too early to jump into full swing are gradually finding ways to service customers. This puts cash into empty tills and brings back jobs, though at a pace that barely rivals a trickle.
Oh, and the beaches are open. Once again, residents and visitors can enjoy the sand, surf and sun, and if this past weekend is any indication of just how starved people have been for the ocean, wow! Wall to wall during certain times on St. Simons Island.
Which brings us to this earnest request: Let’s not get crazy out there. Remain cognizant that COVID-19 is still a lurking killer. This community has not been given the all-clear sign. People are still becoming infected; people are still dying.
As of noon Monday, in Georgia alone, 38,081 had tested positive for the virus, which had claimed 1,642 lives. The number infected in Glynn County was 76, Camden County 50, Brantley County 38 and McIntosh County 10. Glynn and Camden reported one death each due to the virus and Brantley two.
Everyone is familiar with the old saying, “One rotten apple can spoil the whole bunch.” Well, know this: one infected individual can infect the whole bunch. Remember Dougherty County and its county seat, Albany. What started out as an isolated case quickly spread throughout the community. As of Monday, 1,663 people had tested positive for coronavirus in the southwestern county; 135 never recovered.
That can easily happen anywhere, including in our own backyard. We have to be careful.
There are those in the community who feel some of us are being reckless with our health. Last weekend, for example, residents reported and snapped photos of crowded beaches, areas where individuals and families appeared to be closer than the recommended six feet apart. They are taking an unnecessary risk, not with just their own health but everyone else with whom they come in contact.
Some residents also are complaining about the lack of safety measures being taken by fellow consumers, as well as some store and restaurant employees. People are ignoring the distance barrier and very few are wearing masks.
While highly recommended by health experts and mostly for the safety of others, masks are not mandatory. On the other hand, it reflects well on businesses that require employees to don protection. There’s a hefty chunk of the population that thinks so anyway.
Be careful out there. Refrain from taking unnecessary risks. Maintain a gap of at least six feet when shopping when possible and stay healthy.
One life is one life too many. Don’t give COVID-19 another.