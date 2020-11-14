Don’t drop that guard. Keep it up. It’s too unsafe to let it down just now.
That’s what health experts across the nation are cautioning every American today. Wear masks when in public places, keep hands washed and refrain from physically getting too close to others when out in public. Individuals who follow these and other rules might just emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic without ever having experienced its discomfort or, depending upon the severity, its misery.
Not everyone is listening to this sound advice. That much is evident through the pick up in the number of cases here and there from coast to coast. Without getting the all-clear, men, women and youth are returning to pre-pandemic habits. Too many are paying the price for their premature actions.
Take the recent Halloween party attended by students from a private school in Atlanta. Dozens have tested positive for the coronavirus since the evening of fun. The fear of even greater contagion among teens was enough to prompt the school to go completely virtual for now.
Atlanta is not the only area of the state where caution is ignored at times. Residents in the Golden Isles and surrounding counties see countless instances almost daily where others are letting down their guards and pretending life is back to normal. Don’t even think about confronting these individuals. Just stay away from them.
COVID-19 has already taken too heavy a toll in this and surrounding counties. As of Friday, there had been 3,913 confirmed cases in Glynn County alone and at least 107 deaths. During the same time, Camden County was reporting 1,534 cases and 18 confirmed deaths, and McIntosh County 328 cases and seven deaths. Records show Brantley County with 495 cases and 13 deaths.
Statewide figures are just as bleak. As of Friday, the number of actual cases of COVID-19 exceeded 480,000 with upwards of 8,400 deaths.
Whether any new advisories or rules await the nation under a change of leadership remains to be seen. In the meantime, keep up with what’s going on here and elsewhere. The coronavirus is still with us. Take precautions and get out of this pandemic with your health.