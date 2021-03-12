It is safe to assume that the pandemic put the kibosh on many who had travel plans last spring. But with pandemic restrictions being relaxed as more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine, we can probably expect to see some crowded roads in the Golden Isles this spring.
Unfortunately, more cars can also equal more crashes. According to the National Safety Council, someone is injured in a vehicle crash every seven seconds while someone dies from a crash every 15 minutes.
We’ve already seen how horrific these crashes can be over the week in the Golden Isles. One person was killed while another was severely injured in two separate crashes a few days apart.
Before the roads begin to swarm with more cars from tourists, visitors and spring breakers, keep a few things in mind when you slide into the driver’s seat and crank your vehicle.
First, keep your focus on the road. Driving around town is not the time to be playing on your phone or any of the other ubiquitous devices we all seem to have with us at all times. All it takes is for a driver to not be watching the road for a split second for something bad to happen. Keep your eyes on the road and your attention on the task at hand.
Second, observe the rules of the road. Speed limits are posted for a reason. Even if you are running late or in a hurry, don’t go faster than the law allows. It’s always better to get to your destination late than to not arrive at all.
Be sure to pay attention to the landscape as well. The Golden Isles is undergoing some road projects that at the moment are altering traffic flow, like the roundabout installation at the intersection of Kings Way and Frederica Road that has turned the former red light into a four-way stop until the roundabout is finished. Be mindful of such changes. Signs will be posted to let you know of any changes to your route.
Last and certainly not least, don’t drive if you plan on drinking alcohol.
Driving drunk or buzzed is a recipe for disaster not only for yourself, but for other drivers and passengers on the road as well. No matter how short the drive is or how good of a driver you think you are, it is not worth it to drive while under the influence.
For starters, expect the police to stop you if you try to drive tipsy or inebriated. Just check out The News’ CrimeScene section. It is littered with police reports from DUI arrests. Of course, there are worse outcomes, like causing a fatal crash.
Whether you are going to work or hitting the town, drive safely. It doesn’t just benefit you. It also benefits everyone around you.