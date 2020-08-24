This time of year, residents of the Golden Isles always keep an eye on what’s going on in the tropics. The unpredictable nature of hurricane season requires such vigilance. With the two hurricanes heading into the gulf, it serves as a reminder of just how volatile the season can be.
The way to fight against that unpredictability is to have a plan in place should danger begin to head our way. The same mindset is also beneficial when it comes to the numerous severe thunderstorms the Isles has dealt with this summer.
Thunderstorms are a common occurrence in the Golden Isles during the summer, but this year they seem to be especially active. Thunderstorms can present a lot of danger, from strong winds and heavy rains to dangerous lightning and potential tornadoes or waterspouts.
The last couple of weeks have shown just how dangerous these afternoon thunderstorms can be. A couple of Sundays ago, a severe storm blasted though the area leaving downed trees in its wake. There was a brief tornado warning during the storm, but it was reduced to a severe thunderstorm warning.
Dangerous thunderstorms like that can come out of the blue. A sunny day can quickly become a dicey situation if you are outside. It’s imperative that if you are out during the afternoon enjoying the beach or playing 18 holes that you keep a close eye on the weather.
It also helps to know what to do should a storm roll in on you suddenly. The most obvious solution is to get indoors in a solid structure. If high winds or a tornado is coming, try to put as many walls as you can between you and the storm by sheltering in an interior room on the lowest floor of your home.
Lightning is also a threat that should be taken seriously. If you can hear thunder, then you are in danger of getting hit by lightning. Going inside is again your best bet but if you are caught in the outdoors, you don’t want to be the tallest thing out there, and you don’t want to shelter under the tallest thing as it is most likely to attract lightning. A car isn’t an ideal shelter from the storm, but it would be better than staying outside in one.
With the amount of rain that some of these storms have dropped, it’s also important to keep an eye out for flooding. There are parts of the Isles that are more flood prone than others, so be careful if you come across a road covered in water. The safest thing is to not drive through a flooded road. Find another route instead of risking getting stuck in a dangerous situation.
Just like how it’s important to know what to do for a hurricane, it’s also important that you and your family know what to do when one of these dangerous thunderstorms pops up. Considering the way 2020 has played out so far, it is information that will be used frequently.