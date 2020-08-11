The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of things about our daily lives, but there are some things that never change. While the majority of us are doing what we can to adapt to the changing situation, there are others who are out to prey upon the vulnerable for a quick buck.
The pandemic hasn’t stopped the lowlifes who try to scam senior citizens. As vulnerable as the elderly are to the coronavirus, they have been encouraged to shelter in place for the majority of the pandemic. Unfortunately, that vulnerability also makes them prime targets for scammers.
According to the inspector general’s office for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, scammers are offering COVID-19 tests to Medicare beneficiaries in exchange for personal details, including Medicare information. The services they are offering, though, are not legitimate.
The department’s website says scammers are reaching their targets in a variety of ways, from telemarketing calls and text messaging to social media and just plain knocking on doors.
What can these scammers do with the information they collect? It can be used to commit medical identity theft and fraudulently bill federal health care programs.
The department urges people to be careful about what information they give out to strangers. Be suspicious of unsolicited requests for Medicare or Medicaid numbers and any unexpected calls or visitors offering COVID-19 tests or supplies. Don’t open any links or respond to text messages about COVID-19 sent from people you do not know.
Scammers try to pass themselves off as legitimate. Be on the lookout for people claiming to offer grants from Health and Human Services and fake contract tracers. A legitimate contract tracer will not ask for Medicare numbers or any financial information.
It may be too late for those who have already been defrauded, though some help could be available. Attorney generals from 44 states, including Georgia’s Chris Carr, are urging Congress to make elderly victims of fraud eligible for federal assistance, according to Capitol Beat News Service. The group wants the provision to be included in the next relief package that Congress is working on to assist citizens hit hard by the pandemic.
Considering how politicized everything is in our world today, the fact that this initiative has bipartisan support from almost every attorney general in the country would suggest this ought to be a no-brainer for Congress. Hopefully, they will take up the mantle and help those who have been hurt by swindlers using the fear of a global pandemic to line their pockets.