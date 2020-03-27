Spread the word. Beware of scammers. They are very much afoot during these troubled times, and they’re roaming through cyberspace like hungry flies in search of unsuspecting victims. Protect yourself, protect your loved ones and protect people you know from these human vultures.
As if we didn’t have enough to worry about, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is warning us to watch out for crooks. He cites one instance where bad guys are telling people they can receive a federal relief check at the snap of a finger by going through them. Don’t fall for it. They’re lying. They ask for personal information, including social security number – something the government would never request over the phone. Some may even promise a fast check for a small fee. Don’t fall for this either.
Attorney General Carr says scammers exploit everything they can. This time it just happens to be the COVID-19 virus and the wrecking ball it’s proving to be on the economy.
Some even try to attempt to trap people with phone texts. Ignore them.
Anyone who feels they are the target of a scam should contact the Attorney General’s office or local law enforcement. Let neighbors know cheats are about too. You might be smart enough to resist a tempting proposal, but not everyone is. Others might just be too trusting.
There are a number of ways to keep dollars out of the grubby hands of con artists, beginning with ignoring robocalls. Don’t listen to them. Just hang up.
If something sounds a little too good to be true, chances are your gut feeling is on the mark. Before committing yourself, check out a pitch or information being provided. Be particularly wary of anyone peddling hard-to-find items when store shelves are empty.
When texts or emails show up from unfamiliar sources, don’t open or respond to them. The attorney general’s office cautions that the intentions of these senders may be foul. Their objective might be to infect your computer or smartphone with a virus.
Remember this, too: there are no miracle cures for COVID-19. Don’t let someone convince you otherwise. When one is discovered, rest assured it will be hailed and celebrated in the media. The same can be said of offers of medicines to prevent the coronavirus. None currently exists.
The best prevention to date is what health experts are saying. Just follow their advice.
Last but not least, be careful where you send donations. This is one of the all-time favorites of scammers – pretend to be a legitimate organization and plea for money. Stick with groups or causes you know.