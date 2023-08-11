In the blink of an eye Tuesday night, the Golden Isles was hit by a storm powerful enough to generate tropical storm force winds. It downed trees, dropped buckets of rain and caused power outages around the county. It even knocked out the power at The News as we were gearing up to print Wednesday’s paper.

Severe weather swept through the Isles around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday as a squall line created conditions we typically see from a storm coming off the ocean, not the interior of the state. The good news is that no one was hurt, power has been restored and the damage was limited. We are grateful to all the people who work for Georgia Power and all the other public works people who were out in the middle of the night working to correct the damage done by the storm.

