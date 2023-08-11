In the blink of an eye Tuesday night, the Golden Isles was hit by a storm powerful enough to generate tropical storm force winds. It downed trees, dropped buckets of rain and caused power outages around the county. It even knocked out the power at The News as we were gearing up to print Wednesday’s paper.
Severe weather swept through the Isles around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday as a squall line created conditions we typically see from a storm coming off the ocean, not the interior of the state. The good news is that no one was hurt, power has been restored and the damage was limited. We are grateful to all the people who work for Georgia Power and all the other public works people who were out in the middle of the night working to correct the damage done by the storm.
Tuesday night should serve as a reminder that the Isles is not immune to the severe weather that is more typical in places like the plains of the Midwest. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are a staple of summer in the South and sometimes those storms can come with unwelcome guests like tornadoes, high winds, dangerous lightning and hail.
The sudden nature of Tuesday’s storms is also why it is important to keep an eye on the weather and make sure you have a way of being notified if a severe storm is heading your way. Pretty much every cellphone can be set up to notify you when a weather alert is active for your area.
There are also apps available that can help you keep an eye on current conditions and see if trouble is around the corner.
It’s also important to know what to do in the event one of these summer storms turn severe. The National Weather Service urges people to go to their secure location in their home when a severe thunderstorm warning is active. If you are at a different location, say your work or school, the NWS recommends staying away from windows and staying out of large, open rooms such as cafeterias or gyms.
If you find yourself outside as a storm is approaching, find shelter in a sturdy building immediately. Sheds and storage facilities are not sturdy enough, and do not take shelter under a tree. A vehicle is better than being outside but if there is enough time, people should drive to the nearest secure shelter.
Make sure you and your household or workplace knows what to do in the event of a severe storm. That way, the next time one of these afternoon thunderstorms brings tropical force winds and rain, everyone will be ready to handle it.