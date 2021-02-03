The Brunswick Police Department put out its crime statistics for 2020, and there was a lot to extrapolate from the data.
The good news is that the number of serious calls dropped 14 percent from the previous year. There were 1,115 serious crimes reported in 2020 compared to 1,304 serious crimes reported in 2019. Serious crimes include auto theft, burglary, larceny, arson, assault, aggravated assault, robbery, rape and homicide.
Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones attributes the drop in part to his department’s efforts in community policing, noting that the top type of call for service was foot patrol.
“That means our officers are out there taking the time to get to know the people in the community,” Jones told The News. “And that is really what helps us solve a lot of our crimes and to reduce crimes in the community.”
Police procedures were in the news a lot in 2020 in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, a Black man who died while being restrained by Minneapolis police, and Breonna Taylor, who was killed when police conducted a no-knock raid on her home in Louisville, Ky.
Jones is right when he speaks about how important it is for police to have a good relationship with the communities they serve. If police are more proactive in their approach instead of just being reactive, it garners goodwill in the community. That goodwill leads to more trust, which leads to more people helping out officers when a crime occurs.
“When you’re out checking with neighbors and establishing a rapport, citizens become more willing to talk to officers and help solve crimes,” Jones said.
While the number of serious crimes were down overall, there were some areas of concerns in the city limits. The police saw an increase in domestic violence cases in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic forcing people into closer living arrangements for a longer amount of time no doubt played a role in the increase of domestic violence calls.
Violent crimes as a whole were up 19 percent. That includes an increase in the number of homicides, with four in 2020, up from two in 2019. There was also an increase in the number of aggravated assaults, robberies and rapes. Jones attributed part of the problem to an increase in gang activity.
The good news is that the same bridges to the community the Brunswick Police have been building will also play a key role in helping reduce the amount of violent crimes in our area. It will take all involved to help eliminate any gang activity taking place on the streets.
While there is still work to be done, we have the upmost faith in the men and women of the Brunswick Police Department to do their jobs. We appreciate the work the city police force has done this year to keep us all safe.