Parents with children in public schools in Georgia know it is bad when the Democrats and Republicans running for the top education job in the state are more or equally focused on cultural issues in the classroom than they are on improving real knowledge instilled in children in school.
How sad. How unfortunate. It does not bode well for the future.
Candidates are lightning quick to point out how an opponent or opponents stand on bathroom privileges for students or the lack of lessons connected to controversial cultural issues but say precious little about actual education. And parents and the business community wonder why our students exhibit poor skills and are behind others their age in so many of the other states.
For once, it would be nice to hear how candidates plan to at least attempt to improve public schools, the classroom and the learning process. Rest assured, the majority of parents with sons and daughters in grades K-12 are far more interested in how the public school system can better prepare their children for the world beyond high school, a world that technology is making smaller and smaller by the day.
Moms and dads are more interested in the quality of education than they are the quantity of political nonsense that can be drilled into young minds. Children in school today will be the doctors, the dentists and the nurses who are caring for you or your loved ones. Your life may even be in their hands one day. Should that time arrive, what would be more critically important, how well educated and skilled a surgeon or dentist is, or how he or she feels about certain political issues?
The children in school today are the engineers who will design and build the bridges you or your progeny cross and the buildings you or they will live and work in tomorrow. Their ability to absorb knowhow in college or a technical school will hinge on what they learned while sitting at a desk in a public school classroom.
Moreover, teens graduating today from high school no longer are competing with just their fellow Georgians and fellow Americans. They are competing with young men and women in other countries, nations like China, which is advancing in technology and can-do abilities in leaps and bounds.
The men and women hoping to unseat Georgia’s incumbent school superintendent would be doing the future of their state and nation a tremendous favor by coming up with a game plan to enhance education instead of arguing over what cultural experimentation is best or wrong for young impressionable minds.